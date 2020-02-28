MANSCAPED Inks Partnership with Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED, the leading brand in men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, has announced a strategic new marketing partnership with the Los Angeles Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). As part of the agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, MANSCAPED will become an official partner of both teams. Additionally, for the remainder of the current 2019-2020 season, MANSCAPED will receive prominent digital signage and in-game marketing elements during all LA Kings home games at STAPLES Center, and Ontario Reign regular season home games at Toyota Arena. The new relationship expands MANSCAPED's visibility and deepens its ties to hockey fans across the Southern California region. The deal also marks MANSCAPED's first partnership with an NHL franchise and underscores the company's commitment to helping grow the sport of hockey

"We wanted to partner with an NHL team, and the LA Kings were a great fit. Not only are the Kings the closest hockey team to our headquarters in San Diego, but they easily understood our marketing objectives. We hope this is our first of many seasons partnering with the LA Kings," said MANSCAPED Senior Director of Marketing Joey Kovac. "Partnering with a world-class organization like the Los Angeles Kings has taken our brand to the next level," explained MANSCAPED Vice President of Marketing Ryan Fiore.

As an official partner of the LA Kings and Ontario Reign, MANSCAPED will be highlighted in-game via brand-tailored, virtual and physical signage, as well as by the premier static dasherboard. This high impact advertising placement exhibits MANSCAPED's creative approach to sports and out-of-home (OOH) marketing.

"We are proud to partner with MANSCAPED, a best-in-class brand and leader in the men's personal care and grooming industry," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president AEG Global Partnerships with the LA Kings. "MANSCAPED has proven that they are committed to growing the sport of hockey and we look forward to highlighting their brand amongst passionate hockey fans in Southern California."

ABOUT MANSCAPED

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based MANSCAPED is the only brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below the waist. The product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

