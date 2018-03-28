Manscaped Launches Exclusive Grooming Box on Cratejoy

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manscaped, Inc., the leading brand in men's below-the-belt grooming and hygiene, launched a subscription grooming kit exclusively on Cratejoy's Marketplace. One-of-a-kind in the subscription space, Cratejoy's Marketplace enables e-commerce businesses like Manscaped to innovate and go-to-market faster with a subscription box offering.

Manscaped Exclusive Subscription Offering on Cratejoy Platform Manscaped Precision Engineered Tools and pH Balanced Formulations

"We've been receiving hundreds of customer requests for a subscription service, so we are excited to finally launch. Our box will only be available on the Cratejoy Marketplace for the lowest price point," said Steve King, CEO of Manscaped. "We selected Cratejoy based on their robust platform and unique campaign delivery capabilities."

Manscaped is joining other successful grooming subscription box businesses like Dollar Shave Club and Harry's, but tailoring their subscription box to men's distinctive grooming needs below the belt. According to Business Wire, 89% of men believing good grooming is essential to their professional success. Manscaped hopes to equip men with the proper products and tools to make grooming a habit through a monthly subscription box. Examples of the products in the Manscaped kit include the Crop Cleanser, a body wash with vitamins, the Crop Preserver, a residue-free and anti-chafing moisturizer, and the 10x Plow Refill Blades.

"Manscaped's passionate new take on the commoditized men's grooming world is perfect for a subscription box business model," said Amir Elaguizy, CEO and Co-Founder of Cratejoy. "We couldn't be more excited for Manscaped's exclusive new launch as a Cratejoy partner. This is a great example of existing e-commerce brands waking up to the possibilities of the recurring revenue business model. We can't wait to share their vision with the millions of subscribers on the Cratejoy Marketplace."

Adding a recurring revenue stream to a traditional e-commerce model is becoming increasingly popular, as proven by Cratejoy's Marketplace. By starting a subscription box for their existing businesses, E-commerce entrepreneurs are able to take advantage of predictable revenue, higher levels of customer retention, and an enthusiastic, growing subscription box audience in the Cratejoy Marketplace.

For more information on the Marketplace and Cratejoy's platform services, visit cratejoy.com/sell/marketplace.

About Manscaped:

Manscaped's product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring American made, specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize, as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the right job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay, clean, dry, and healthy. To experience their unique products, visit Manscaped.com today.

