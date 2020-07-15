MANSCAPED™ Launches The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 Electric Trimmer In The United Kingdom

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brits have asked...and we have listened. Lucky for lads from London to Liverpool, MANSCAPED ™, the premier male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene brand, has answered the demand for the arrival of its latest trimmer in The United Kingdom (UK). Without further ado, we're pleased to present The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 , the intelligently-designed electric trimmer developed with the latest and greatest technology to ensure an easy, safe and efficient grooming routine for the groin and body.

"British men were early adopters of the below-the-waist self-care movement years ago, thus they are always looking for the best and most effective tools for the job," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "That said, we have heard the cry for our revolutionary Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer across the pond. Our hardworking and passionate team prioritized this launch, and we couldn't be more proud to offer this top-rated tool to this very sophisticated market of male groomers."

The premium Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is equipped with state-of-the-art features and proprietary product attributes researched and created by the talented team of engineers at MANSCAPED. These include a precision engineered 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology to help ensure no nicks, cuts or snags. Finally, a 600mA Li-Ion rechargeable battery holds up to 90 minutes of charge, and the IPX7 rated waterproof design allows for maneuverability in wet or dry settings!

Brits can further elevate their full body grooming regime with the brand's curated set of essential tools and formulations found in The Perfect Package 3.0 . This must-have kit includes:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 - The cornerstone of a refined grooming regime

- The cornerstone of a refined grooming regime Crop Preserver ™ - Ball deodorant uniquely formulated to help reduce odor for up to 24 hours

™ - Ball deodorant uniquely formulated to help reduce odor for up to 24 hours Crop Reviver ™ - Refreshing ball toner spray infused with cooling aloe

™ - Refreshing ball toner spray infused with cooling aloe Magic Mat ™ - Set of three disposable - and clever - shaving mats

™ - Set of three disposable - and clever - shaving mats The Shed - Luxury travel and storage bag

- Luxury travel and storage bag MANSCAPED Boxers - Comfortable anti-chafing boxer briefs

"We get that scaping your manhood has been mainstream in the UK for quite some time but at MANSCAPED, we go above and beyond to deliver superior tools and products for the modern man," said Dillon Roark, MANSCAPED's International Expansion Manager. "We strive to give our customers a full body grooming experience that is functional, flawless and fun - from the minute they open the package to those last confidence-boosting moments of putting the finishing touches on their refined look and feel."

Available on uk.manscaped.com , The Lawn Mower 3.0 sells for £79.99 and The Perfect Package is priced at £99.99. Customers can also purchase The Lawn Mower 3.0, as well as a selection of best-selling products, on Amazon , with Prime and pickup options available.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit uk.MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

