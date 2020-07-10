Manscaped™ Moves with UFC® To UFC Fight Island™ As Part of Multi-Year Partnership

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED™, the leading male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene brand, and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, continue their exclusive partnership on UFC FIGHT ISLAND™ this weekend. As the Official Electric Trimmer of UFC, MANSCAPED will have a highly visible presence in the Octagon as UFC FIGHT ISLAND continues to capture the attention of the sports world.

"We've been excited about UFC FIGHT ISLAND since Dana White mentioned it back in April," said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. "We knew MANSCAPED had to be a part of it when we saw how stacked this card was."

This will be the first international card for this partnership as UFC moves to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Starting this weekend, UFC will hold its first in a series of events on UFC FIGHT ISLAND, with UFC® 251: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL. The exciting card is headlined by a trio of world championship bouts, including current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. No. 3 ranked Jorge Masvidal, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. No. 1 contender Max Holloway, and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan vs. No. 6 ranked Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title.

Placement of the MANSCAPED logo will include peripheral canvas positioning as well as in-broadcast mentions. MANSCAPED will serve as the presenting sponsor for UFC's Official Decision, Rules of the Octagon, and live read event announcement by Bruce Buffer.

MANSCAPED will be integrated into select UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights for the remainder of 2020 and continuing through 2021. In addition to this sponsorship, MANSCAPED has recruited several top UFC athletes as brand ambassadors, including No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes, former featherweight champion Max Holloway, and No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About MANSCAPED™

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

