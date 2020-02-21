MANSCAPED Official Sponsor of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II World Heavyweight Championship Boxing Event at MGM Grand Garden Arena

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED, the leading brand in men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, announces official sponsorship of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II boxing event. MANSCAPED to integrate logo into venue signage, media podium backdrop, and ring girl apparel.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

"Showcasing the MANSCAPED brand to the boxing world for the very first time at Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II is a massive opportunity," said MANSCAPED Senior Director of Marketing, Joey Kovac. "This fight is going to be phenomenal and MANSCAPED is honored to be part of the event," explained MANSCAPED Vice President of Marketing, Ryan Fiore.

About Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the highly anticipated rematch between unwavering WBC Heavyweight World Champion, Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder, and undefeated lineal champion, Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury, as they headline a historic, mega Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, February 22nd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

About MANSCAPED

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based MANSCAPED is the only brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

