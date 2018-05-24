Manscaped Partners With The World Poker Tour to Sponsor Professional Tournament of Champions $15,000 No-Limit Hold'em Event in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's highly anticipated World Poker Tournament will be held on May 24-26th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The exciting first two days will be held at the luxurious Aria Resort and Casino, while the final table will be held at Luxor Resort and Casino on May 26th. Manscaped, #1 brand in below the waist grooming and hygiene, is proudly partnering with WPT to offer every player their best-selling Perfect Package, a uniquely packaged kit with everything the players need to get their game on down there! "Manscaped is beyond ecstatic to be part of such a thrilling event. At Manscaped, we believe in providing every man with the tools he needs to become the most refined version of himself. In our minds, poker is the game for the refined gentlemen. We wish every player the best of luck, and we hope that our Perfect Package will get them lucky one way or another," announced Steve King, CEO at Manscaped, Inc.

Ryan Fiore, Manscaped's VP of Marketing at Manscaped, Inc. added, "Unlike other companies who are only looking for their next sale, Manscaped, Inc. is truly obsessed with exploring ways to help every man become the best version of themselves. That is why all of our products are developed with purpose and a sense of pride. We hope every gentleman playing at the WPT the best of luck. Poker players are notoriously superstitious and we anticipate Manscaped to give the men playing that extra edge needed for victory."

About World Poker Tour

WPT Enterprises, Inc., is the creator of the World Poker Tour® (WPT®) – the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 16th season, which airs on FSN in the United States. Season XVI of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com, a unique online poker membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as sweepstakes-based poker available in 35 states across the United States. For more information, visit Worldpokertour.com.

About Manscaped

Manscaped's product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring American made, specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize, as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the right job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay, clean, dry, and healthy. To experience their unique products, visit Manscaped.com today.

