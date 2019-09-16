Manscaped's "Prevent Manscaping Accidents" Snapchat AR Lens Campaign Goes Viral

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manscaped announces today the successful launch of a dynamic AR Lens on Snapchat. The augmented reality Snap Lens ad campaign delivers a hysterical user experience to Snapchatters by displaying what users look like when they accidentally shave off their eyebrows. The creative approach has captivated the Snapchat audience with the core message of preventing manscaping accidents by using the right tools for the job.

Manscaped's AR Lens on Snapchat, which displays what users look like when they accidentally shave off their eyebrows. To experience the Manscaped AR Lens on Snapchat, just scan this Snapcode.

Manscaped's cutting-edge marketing has started the conversation of the importance of safe grooming routines. The focus on appealing to a wide range of audiences through ingenious advertising has led to a staggering 410% year-over-year company growth.

"Educating our audience to use the right tools for the job is a huge priority at Manscaped," said Manscaped co-founder and CEO Paul Tran. "Our goal with this campaign was to raise awareness through a truly stunning augmented reality user experience and put the Manscaped brand of the forefront of the conversation."

Manscaped was launched in 2017 and is the first company to provide men with precision-engineered trimmers, unique formulations, and accessories that have been specifically created for one job and one job only: to ensure a simple, safe, and effective below-the-waist manscaping routine.

To experience the Manscaped AR Lens on Snapchat, you may download the Snapcode attached within this press release and play it on Snapchat.

About Manscaped

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based Manscaped (as seen on Shark Tank) is the only brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product lineup includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective "manscaping" routine. For more information, visit Manscaped.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x214

222925@email4pr.com

SOURCE Manscaped, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.manscaped.com

