Mansfield Energy Announces Acquisition of eServices Energy Management

DORAVILLE, Ga., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Power & Gas, LLC, a subsidiary of Mansfield Energy Corp, announced today the acquisition of eServices Energy Management, LLC.

"As a growing natural gas supplier, Mansfield Power & Gas is rapidly expanding into new markets and services. The recent acquisition of eServices Energy Management enhances our natural gas supply portfolio and provides more competitive, reliable supply for our customers in the mid-Atlantic," said Tammy Norman, General Manager of Mansfield Power & Gas.

Based in Glen Allen, Virginia, eServices Energy Management manages physical energy assets and provides asset optimization, logistics, gas supply and risk management services to natural gas utilities, industrial and commercial customers, and electric generators in the Mid-Atlantic area.

The acquisition expands Mansfield's natural gas platform into the producer services business in the heart of the Appalachia supply region, providing marketing and logistical solutions to Appalachian, Marcellus and Utica shale producers. Through this service, Mansfield will leverage the supply to grow its end-user customer base in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"As North America's leading energy distributor, Mansfield is committed to operating a diverse and expanding portfolio of energy solutions. This acquisition positions Mansfield to continue its growth in the rapidly evolving natural gas market," said Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp.

About Mansfield Energy

Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, distributors, and vendors across every U.S state and Canadian province. For more information about Mansfield, visit www.mansfield.energy.

