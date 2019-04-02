Mansfield Energy Celebrates 33 Years of Giving with Mansfield Cares Golf Classic

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Cares, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of Mansfield Energy, is set to host the 33rd Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic on June 4-5, 2019 at Reynolds Lake Oconee. "The Mansfield Cares Golf Classic brings together over 500 participants from the energy industry along with sports and entertainment celebrities for two days of golf, a poker tournament, and tremendous networking opportunities which all support a great cause," explains Mike Davino, Executive Director of Mansfield Cares. "In the past, our efforts have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association and now, with the formation of Mansfield Cares, we are able to support additional organizations across the country. Reflecting Mansfield's North American footprint, Mansfield Cares supports and highlights the work of organizations throughout the communities in which we work and live."

To kick off the 2019 Golf Classic, legendary band The Guess Who will be featured at the VIP dinner as well as standup comedian Henry Cho. Guests will also be joined by athletic icons such as Justin Tuck, two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, pro football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, Atlanta Brave and Falcon Brian Jordan, Super Bowl winner Kevin Butler and many others. The evening of June 4th will conclude with the finals of the yearlong Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament. Winners of each of the regional poker play-ins will come to this final event to compete for the grand prize.

"By partnering with leaders throughout the energy sector and beyond, Mansfield has raised more than $7 million for MDA and other wonderful organizations across North America," continues Davino. "This world-class event reflects Mansfield's passion to serve our communities and we could not achieve this success without our generous sponsors, many of which return year after year."

To register or for more information, visit www.mansfieldgolfclassic.com.

About Mansfield Cares, Inc.

Mansfield Cares, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as the philanthropic arm of Mansfield Energy Corp. Launched in 2017, Mansfield Cares directs charitable giving to organizations throughout North America that strive to improve the communities in which we live and work. Mansfield Cares hosts the annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic and numerous other fundraising events. For more information, visit mansfield.energy/about/mansfield-cares/

About Mansfield Energy

Mansfield Energy provides innovative solutions to the most demanding energy procurement, supply and logistics challenges for organizations across North America. Offering a broad range of solutions including fuels, natural gas and energy price and data management services, Mansfield Energy delivers over 3 billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually to 5,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. For information, call 800-695-6626 or visit www.mansfield.energy.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Zach Wall

zwall@mansfieldoil.com

678-450-2211

SOURCE Mansfield Energy Corp

Related Links

https://mansfield.energy

