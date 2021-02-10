Mansfield Energy Celebrates 35 Years of Giving with the Mansfield Cares Golf Classic

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Cares, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of Mansfield Energy, is set to host the 35th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic, June 8-9, 2021 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA. The charity fundraising event brings together over 500 participants from the energy industry along with sports and entertainment celebrities for two days of golf, entertainment, and networking opportunities. Proceeds benefit tremendous causes including the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other organizations throughout North America.

To kick off the 2021 Golf Classic, rock band The Orchestra featuring former members of Electric Light Orchestra will be featured at the VIP dinner. Join athletic icons like NBA All-Star legend Dale Ellis, two-time New York Giants Super Bowl champion Mark Collins, pro football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons star Brian Jordan, NFL Super Bowl champion Kevin Butler and more for two days of exceptional golf and entertainment.

"Through our partnerships within the energy sector and beyond, Mansfield has raised over $8 million for MDA and other admirable organizations," said Mike Davino, Executive Director of Mansfield Cares. "This world-class event reflects Mansfield's passion to serve our communities and we could not achieve success without our sponsors, many of which return year after year. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, many of our partners and sponsors supported last year's event even after its cancellation. We look forward to the opportunity to thank them and celebrate in person this June."

To register or learn more about the 35th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic, visit www.mansfieldgolfclassic.com. Should you have any questions regarding the event, please contact Mike Davino at [email protected].

About Mansfield Cares, Inc.

Mansfield Cares, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as the philanthropic arm of Mansfield Energy Corp. Launched in 2017, Mansfield Cares directs charitable giving to organizations throughout North America that strive to improve the communities in which we live and work. Mansfield Cares hosts the annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic and numerous other fundraising events. For more information, visit our website.

About Mansfield Energy

Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding fuel supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, carriers, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province. For information, visit www.mansfield.energy.

CONTACT: Mike Davino at [email protected]

SOURCE Mansfield Energy Corp