Mansfield Plumbing Adds High-Efficiency Vanquish to Its Easy-Clean Lineup

2x the rinsing power: Using either 1.28 or 1.6 total GPF, Vanquish directs twice as much water to rinse the bowl, leaving it sparkling clean. Additionally, the strong flush performance makes clogs less likely to occur.

Using either 1.28 or 1.6 total GPF, Vanquish directs twice as much water to rinse the bowl, leaving it sparkling clean. Additionally, the strong flush performance makes clogs less likely to occur. Quick-Wipe PuraClean® Glazed Surface: This specially engineered glazed surface has a smooth finish that wipes down quickly and is resistant to bacteria. The high-gloss finish sheds stains and debris, keeping the bowl cleaner longer.

"At Mansfield, we want to help families across the country worry less about maintaining the cleanliness and appearance of their toilets," said Phil Cunningham, vice president of marketing. "Vanquish provides peace of mind because it's environmentally friendly, easy to maintain, quick to clean and always reliable, leaving time for more important things."

In addition to those three differentiating features, Vanquish boasts an elongated SmartHeight bowl, which makes sitting and standing easier. It also has a new and improved flush valve and trip lever for simpler maintenance. All things combined, Vanquish is the perfect fit for families who want more fun—and less filth—in their lives.

About Mansfield Plumbing Products:

Mansfield Plumbing Products manufactures millions of pieces of sanitaryware and bathware each year at its facilities in Perrysville and Big Prairie, Ohio, and Henderson, Texas. Founded in 1929, Mansfield Plumbing is a leading producer of top-quality, high-design, performance plumbing fixtures and fittings for use in residential, commercial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.mansfieldplumbing.com or call 877-850-3060.

