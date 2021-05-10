Mansfield Plumbing Products Unveils Nyren, Its Dynamic First Bidet Toilet

Dubbed Nyren, the toilet features an electronic seat equipped with a self-cleaning spray nozzle offering five adjustable spray positions. The toilet's washing functionality, including rear wash and feminine wash capabilities, reduces the need for toilet paper and offers users hygienic benefits not available with paper-only cleaning methods.

"We're excited to help introduce bidet toilets to Americans with the debut of Nyren," said Stephanie Radebaugh, sanitaryware product manager at Mansfield. "Bidet attachments have an array of hygienic benefits, and we look forward to helping people live a healthier, happier and greener lifestyle."

Additional features include six different adjustable settings for water, air dryer and seat temperatures. Along with stationary and motion wash modes, as well as three water pressure levels, the user can easily customize their most comfortable experience with a wireless remote control.

Beyond Nyren's extensive benefits for personal hygiene, the toilet also advances sustainability efforts. With a high-efficiency flush model that allows the user to choose full- or half-flush while washing and rinsing the bowl twice, Nyren saves both water and money. The use of a bidet also substantially decreases the reliance on single-use products like toilet paper and drastically reduces the amount of paper waste directed to sewers and landfills.

Aesthetically, Nyren's sleek and contemporary design offers a modern style while remaining universal enough to fit the décor in most bathrooms. An LED light inside the bowl enhances convenience for nighttime visits.

Nyren is available through wholesale distributors and direct for consumers on Lowes.com. To learn more about Nyren and all of Mansfield's product offerings, visit https://www.mansfieldplumbing.com/nyren-smart-toilet/.

About Mansfield Plumbing Products:

Mansfield Plumbing Products manufacturers millions of pieces of sanitaryware and bathware each year at its facilities in Perrysville, Ohio, and Henderson, Texas. Founded in 1929, Mansfield Plumbing is a leading producer of top-quality, high-performance plumbing fixtures and fittings for use in residential, commercial and institutional markets. For more information visit www.mansfieldplumbing.com or call 877-850-3060.

