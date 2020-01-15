Mansueto Ventures Partners with MindEdge Learning to Launch Fast Company and Inc. Online Courses

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech firm MindEdge Learning today announced a partnership with Mansueto Ventures, the media company that publishes leading business titles Fast Company and Inc. Magazine, to provide readers trusted, high-quality and accessible online learning tools. Each publication will now offer online courses designed through collaboration between editorial teams and educators, and developed for their passionate and engaged audiences of business leaders, with a focus on career and business development.

"Every day millions of strivers turn to Inc. and Fast Company for guidance, news and inspiration. They trust us because we've been championing entrepreneurship and innovation for decades, bringing new ideas and icons into the spotlight," said Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures. "Thanks to our collaboration with MindEdge, we're now able to offer all this know-how in a rigorous learning platform, one that pulls from the best of Inc. and Fast Company, and one which furthers our mission to help our readers succeed – in a very concrete way."

Fast Company, the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design, will feature self-paced online courses, powered by MindEdge, designed for busy professionals looking to future-proof their careers. With 18 hours of online learning, these courses will give workers an edge to stay competitive in the fast-paced job market. The courses offer real-world examples, industry insights, videos from industry-leading practitioners, and interactive activities in topics including:

Personal Growth

Design Thinking

Creativity and Innovation Toolkit

Communicating with Flair

Networking

Personal Branding

Inc., the only major business magazine edited exclusively to guide the founders and CEOs of fast-growing businesses to success, offers self-paced online courses designed to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. The courses, also providing 18 hours of online learning, were created with the understanding that growing a business takes time, hard work, and skill. This certificate is based on Inc. Magazine's award-winning content and features practical, experience-based assignments that will provide entrepreneurs and small-business owners with the skills to grow a business successfully. Courses provided in this certificate bundle include:

Finance 101 for Entrepreneurs

Hiring, Managing and Developing Talent

Modern 2020: Strategy & Execution

Selling Like a Pro

Becoming a Better Leader

Optimizing Operations and Managing Crises

"We're delighted to collaborate with Fast Company and Inc., leaders in business media," said Jefferson Flanders, CEO of MindEdge. "These online certificates will offer access to tips, insights, and advice for small-business owners and entrepreneurs and broaden the audience for this top-flight content."

About Mansueto Ventures

Mansueto Ventures, founded in 2005, is a publishing company dedicated to serving the business leaders who are shaping the future of today's economy. Mansueto publishes Inc. and Fast Company, brands with different audiences, but similar goals in serving a passionate and influential business community of more than two million. Mansueto provides a full complement of print, online, events, custom publishing and integrated marketing solutions.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge, a learning company based in Waltham, provides leadership, management, communication and educational solutions for organizations to help them meet their objectives. Founded in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, MindEdge specializes in higher education and professional development content and technology solutions and continues to innovate in the rapidly changing landscape of online education. The company's webtexts feature narrative, interactive learning, case studies, and simulations, as well as adaptive learning technology to maximize learner mastery of the content.

