Mansur Gavriel Debuts New Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern luxury house Mansur Gavriel celebrates love through diversity, strength, and community with it's latest brand campaign, 'Love Forward', launching today. Featuring an inspirational cast of multidimensional creators, artists and activists, the campaign stars body positive, trans model and LGBTQ activist, Jari Jones , bonafide social media star and creator Parker Kit Hill , former model-muse to Alexander McQueen, Laura Morgan , Skate Kitchen Founders Brenn & Jules Lorenzo , Austrailian-Japanese model Fernanda Ly and Dominican-American activist and model, Dilone .

The latest campaign from Mansur Gavriel goes beyond the "what" and introduces the "who" guiding the brand forward. Thoughtfully pairing each talent with one of the brand's updated silhouettes and iconic colorways, Mansur Gavriel releases this campaign as an authentic reflection of the style and diversity Mansur Gavriel embodies.

Mansur Gavriel enlisted a female-led crew for the project, including longtime Mansur Gavriel partners, Ukranian twins, Tanya and Zhenya Posternak who shot and directed the campaign; Stylist, Melissa Levy , Director of Photography, Jac Martinez ; Makeup Artist, Rei Tajima ; and Hair Stylist, Ayumi Yamamoto .

"This campaign was very personal for Mansur Gavriel, and was a critical moment for us to collaborate with real changemakers to amplify new voices that speak to our community," said Co-Founder Rachel Mansur. "This year has challenged us all, and we felt it was more important than ever to stay true to who we are as a brand, while continuing to act with purpose, push boundaries and shape the narrative for our future," added Co-Founder Floriana Gavriel.

Launched in 2012 with two initial silhouettes – a bucket bag and tote – Mansur Gavriel has continued to evolve classic designs in modern, yet timeless silhouettes to meet the modern-day consumer. In the latest iteration, the brand experimented with scale to develop the Mini Zip Bucket Bag and Zip Bucket Bag, the Mini Zip Multitude Tote and Zip Multitude Tote and the Mini Cloud Clutch and Cloud Clutch silhouettes as featured in the new campaign.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

Mini Zip Bucket Bag ($465)

Zip Bucket Bag ($695)

Mini Zip Multitude Tote ($795)

Zip Multitude Tote ($950)

Mini Cloud Clutch ($495)

Cloud Clutch ($595)

MANSUR GAVRIEL:

Mansur Gavriel is a modern luxury house founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel in the Spring of 2012. Born out of a passion for art and design, the brand is dedicated to offering high quality products in beautiful colors and materials. Mansur Gavriel can be discovered on the brand's dedicated e-commerce site, two retails stores in New York and Los Angeles and top retailers including Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstrom. Mansur Gavriel has carved out a new space in luxury retail that marries beauty, intention and timelessness. Mansur Gavriel was the recipient of the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2015, as well as the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2016.

