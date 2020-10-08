Mansur Gavriel Introduces the Balloon

"We wanted a pleating technique that felt both full and fluid. We worked through many iterations to get a clean look and soft voluminosity," said Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, co-founders of Mansur Gavriel.

Mansur Gavriel worked closely with their factory in Italy to create a soft version of their existing pleated design concept with deliberate construction to produce a slouchy and cushy feel. Made with expert craftsmanship and technique in which the body of the bag is made of more than 30 leather strips all carefully sewn together one-by-one. The oval shape of the bottom of the bag is designed to embrace your body.

The Balloon Bag can be worn 3 ways by adjusting the shoulder strap length to allow you to adopt different styles day-to-night; cross-body, short shoulder, or short cross-body. It's multiple carries, the main zipped compartment lined with Italian plain canvas and its interior pocket enhance the functional appeal of the Balloon Bag. Made of beautiful and resistant pebble grain leather, the Balloon is textured yet soft, durable, flexible, and can be worn close to the body.

The Balloon joins a family of soft bags from Mansur Gavriel including the Cloud Clutch, Oversized Tote, and Protea Bag. Mansur Gavriel makes products that will stand the test of time. Sourcing the very best materials and leathers, their quality fabrications bring a natural sense of elegance and durability to each meticulously constructed product.

COLOR/FABRICATIONS

Black

Dusty Rose

Eggplant

Lago

Prato

RETAIL PRICE $895 USD

AVAILABLE www.mansurgavriel.com

MANSUR GAVRIEL

Mansur Gavriel is a modern luxury house founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel in the Spring of 2012. Born out of a passion for art and design, the brand is dedicated to offering high quality products in beautiful colors and materials. Mansur Gavriel can be discovered on the brand's dedicated e-commerce site, two retails stores in New York and Los Angeles and top retailers including Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstorm. Mansur Gavriel has carved out a new space in luxury retail that marries beauty, intention and timelessness. Mansur Gavriel was the recipient of the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2015, as well as the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2016. www.mansurgavriel.com @mansurgavriel

