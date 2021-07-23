Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces Peruvian General Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to introduce Dr. Jorge Masson Pazos as the Peruvian General Manager and Legal Counsel. Dr. Masson replaces Mr. Robert Zalles who was previously General Manager for Peru and Mr. Luis Saenz who provided advisory services. Mantaro wishes Mr. Zalles and Mr. Saenz success in their future venture endeavours.

Dr. Masson obtained his bachelor degree and the title of lawyer from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and completed post-graduate studies at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences, ESAN and Pacific University. Dr. Masson started his career as an attorney for a national airline, where he worked in the management and administration of civil law, corporate law, labour law, transport ,insurance law, aeronautical law and administrative law. This involved administration and assistance of a large number of judicial, civil, criminal, labor and constitutional processes.

Since 1990, Jorge has been one of the main partners in the Lima-based law firm "Estudio Navarro & Pazos Abogados" — where he primarily practices labour and Civil law. He also works in the areas of property, land, water and mining; constitutional and administrative law; and litigation and arbitration. Dr. Masson has represented national and transnational clients in a number of major cases.

Jorge has been legal representative of many prestigious national and international firms, and is the arbiter of payroll Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration of the Chamber of Commerce of Lima ,the Centre for Conflict Resolution of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, AMCHAM Arbitation Centre and the Agency State Procurement Supervisor (OSCE).

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

