Mantaro Silver Corp. Appoints Luis Fernando Kinn Cortez as a Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Fernando Kinn Cortez as a director of the Company.

Dr. Christopher Wilson, CEO of the Company stated, "We are pleased to welcome Luis Kinn as a member of our Board of Directors. Luis has an excellent understanding of the Bolivian Shield as well as the regulatory environment in Bolivia. This is a significant value add to our board as we explore and develop the Golden Hill Property and carry out strategic acquisitions in the orogenic Bolivian Shield."

Mr. Cortez is the principal and manager of Minera Golden Hill S.R.L., an entity that owns the Golden Hill Property and which the Company has optioned to acquire up to an 80% interest therein. With Minera Golden Hill S.R.L., Mr. Kinn optimized operations through technological advancements and has been heavily involved with labour relations, government permitting and community engagement. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Kinn worked for an oil and gas exploration company based in Bolivia. In his capacity, Mr. Cortez utilized his geophysics specialty in interpretation, modeling and designing 2D and 3D seismic. In 2019, he became the technical manager for an oil Subandean project in Bolivia. Mr. Kinn attended university in France.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has an 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are all located in Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

