MantelMount Introduces Fully Automated, "Robotic" Pull Down TV Mount

Three years in the making, the Automated MM860 Robotic Mount represents a superior home automation solution that works with all popular control systems, including Control4, Crestron, RTI, Savant, Logitech, and URC. Alternatively, the MM860 can be controlled through the included RF remote, as well as Infrared remotes from Logitech and URC.

The patent pending multi-axis hub, proprietary software, and precision electronic actuators allow the Automated MM860 Robotic Mount to lower and swivel simultaneously in one fluid movement. This is just one of several features not available in other automated mounts. Also unique to the MM860 is the power-sensing technology that detects when the TV is turned on and automatically lowers it to a favorite preset, even without a home automation system.

For those consumers with televisions mounted above a fireplace, the MM860's Temperature-Sensing Monitor automatically raises the television to its home position if an unsafe temperature is detected. This feature is especially useful with home automation systems programmed to start the fireplace while unattended.

The Automated MM860 Robotic Mount comes standard with a solid steel housing that conceals the lifting arm when in the raised position. The housing can be surface mounted or recessed for 1.8-inch flush-to-wall TV storage, offering a sleek designer look.

Featuring true "plug and play" networking, the Automated MM860 Robotic Mount is easily identifiable on your home network and comes complete with an on-board web server for simple browser-based configuration. Updating the mount to the latest software and firmware from the internet is a simple operation, allowing for fully optimized performance upon installation.

Rounding out the impressive list of features are: multiple memory presets for different viewing positions; power-loss recovery that keeps the mount's last location in memory; vertical and horizontal travel limits that keep your TV from bumping the wall or mantel; cable management for neat and organized wiring; and a powerful, responsive on-board computer.

The MM860 Robotic mount is made to fit televisions with a diagonal measure of 55" – 100" and up to 125 pounds (total load). It offers a vertical drop of up to 30"; an off-the-wall distance of 20.5" – 24"; and a swivel capacity of up to 25° to either side.

MSRP of the MM860 is $1,999, "a highly competitive price, given the feature-rich functionality," noted Lee Marc, CEO of MantelMount.

