MANTESE HONIGMAN, PC OPENS LAW OFFICE IN GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, FOCUSING ITS PRACTICE ON BUSINESS LITIGATION -- Release issued by Mantese Honigman, PC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantese Honigman, PC announces the opening of a law office in downtown Grand Rapids, located in the historic Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave., NW. "With our growing clientele in western Michigan and the new development happening in Grand Rapids, we wanted an office there for the convenience of our clients," stated Gerard Mantese, the firm's CEO. Mantese Honigman, PC also has offices in metropolitan Detroit, New York City, and St. Louis.

The Grand Rapids office will initially be staffed with two attorneys and will be supervised by Doug Toering, the firm's President. Toering grew up in Holland and Jenison, MI. and is a former Chair of the State Bar of Michigan's Business Law Section. "Many Chicago attorneys have litigation in western Michigan," said Toering, "and we're available to assist them as local counsel."

Mantese Honigman, PC focuses on business litigation and corporate law, including shareholder and LLC member disputes, real estate matters, intellectual property litigation, auto supplier disputes, and construction litigation. With 15 attorneys licensed in several states, and several of-counsel relationships, the firm handles business law cases nationally. It has litigated some of the leading cases in corporate law and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients. It has also successfully obtained dismissal of baseless lawsuits filed against businesses and business owners.

The firm's work in Kent County (Grand Rapids) includes a recent $2.1 million trial win in Franks v Franks, No. 13-809-CB (June 12, 2003). After an 11-day trial, Gerard Mantese and co-lead counsel Ian Williamson, with assistance from Toering, secured a Judgment that the directors committed shareholder oppression by refusing to pay dividends to the plaintiff-shareholders, at the same time the directors were trying to buy back their shares at low redemption offers. The court ordered the defendants to pay the plaintiffs $2.1 million in a special dividend and interest and also ordered that an independent director be appointed to monitor the defendant-directors in the future.

