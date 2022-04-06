MANTESE HONIGMAN, P.C., OPENS LAW OFFICE IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantese Honigman, P.C. is pleased to announce the opening of its New York City law office at 250 E. 54th. # 25A. The firm also has offices in the Detroit area and in St. Louis. The firm's CEO, Gerard V. Mantese, has recently been appointed co-Chair of the Committee on Corporation Law for the New York County Lawyers Association. Attorneys interested in becoming involved in the Committee are invited to contact Mr. Mantese through his assistant, Brenda Ren, at [email protected].

The firm focuses on complex business litigation, including shareholder disputes and business divorces. Elsewhere, the firm is counsel for public school teachers in a class action in Pennsylvania. There, the firm filed suit against investment consultants for the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS). The suit alleges that poor investment advice and inadequate supervision have cost the pension plan hundreds of millions of dollars and have resulted in public school teachers being forced to pay millions in extra pension contributions.

CONTACT: Gerard V. Mantese

Mantese Honigman, P.C.

212-401-4008

248-457-9200

[email protected]

SOURCE Mantese Honigman, P.C.