Mantese Honigman, PC Partners on the Move

The State Bar of Michigan's Business Law Section has conferred the Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award on Doug Toering. The announcement was made at the Business Law Section's annual meeting in Novi, Michigan on September 28, 2021. This annual award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality in the practice of law.

Partner Ian Williamson has been elected Secretary of the Business Law Section. Williamson's election as an officer of the section occurred at its annual meeting on September 28, 2021.

Partner Fatima Bolyea has been elected Chair of the State Bar of Michigan's Litigation Section. This occurred at the annual meeting of the Litigation Section on September 15, 2021.

Mantese Honigman, PC is a business law firm with a national practice. The firm's practice emphasizes business litigation, shareholder disputes and business breakups, business transactions, real estate, healthcare law, and white-collar criminal defense. Gerard Mantese, one of the country's top business litigators, is spearheading plans to open new offices for the firm in New York and Missouri.

