Manthan Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) - powered Cloud Analytics Company, announced today that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status in the Advanced Retail Data Science & Customer Engagement category.

AWS Retail Competency Partners deliver highly specialized technical expertise and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail with specific focus on Data Lakes, AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Analytics solutions that improve operational efficiency, customer insights and enable retail marketing leaders to proactively attract, engage and retain customers.

To receive this AWS Competency, APN Partners must undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment with AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications – to give customers increased confidence when making decisions. Some of the brands that are using both AWS and Manthan's technology include rue21, Future Group and Alshaya.

"Manthan is proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status," said Vijay Chidambaram, VP Cloud Engineering at Manthan. "Our team is dedicated to helping retailers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

Manthan's cloud based offerings span a broad range of capabilities including Customer Data Platform, Customer Marketing Platform, Merchandise Analytics and Real-time Personalization, all powered by advanced data science and algorithms that has enabled over 200 retailers & brands across 23 countries drive intelligent and consistent customer centric engagements across the retail value chain.

Manthan will be showcasing its Algorithmic Customer Experience and Artificial Intelligence capabilities at booth #5747 of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 12-14, 2020 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC. To book an appointment with our experts, get in touch today.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 23 countries. For more please visit manthan.com

