Manthan Aims to Redefine Fashion Retail with Algorithmic Assortment Planning and Agile Merchandising

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a leading AI-powered cloud analytics company announced the latest version of its Merchandise Analytics solution. It's key highlights along with Algorithmic assortment planning and Agile Merchandising capabilities will be showcased at booth #5747 of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 12-14, 2020 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC.

Billions of dollars are lost even today with customers being unable to find the right product. Progressive fashion retailers are turning to Data science as an option to understand this demand and make accurate merchandising decisions on assortment.

The latest product release provides an edge by enabling fashion retailers with:

Enhanced ML based prediction models to accurately predict trends and seasonality for fashion.

Demand led assortment planning to predict assortment breadth and depth along with an algorithmic model for size pack ratio.

Recommendations (prescriptions) in In-season Merchandise Management (ISMM) that includes transfer-in to address the understock problem.

A new contemporary and sleek UI with improved visualization features for better accessibility.

"Our ML based algorithms for demand forecasting, store clustering, assortment breadth and depth and size pack optimization, will help fashion retailers to Buy right and improve their full price sell-though and ROI on inventory investment," said Seema Agarwal, Head- Merchandise Analytics at Manthan.

Manthan was recently awarded the Frost and Sullivan,2019 Indian Retail Analytics Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its highly advanced AI-based analytics platform. It was recognized for revolutionizing the retail analytics market by simplifying and accelerating the process of analytical decision-making from merchandisers to business executives.

For more information and to schedule a demo with the experts visit manthan@nrf.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 23 countries. For more please visit manthan.com

SOURCE Manthan

