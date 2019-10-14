Manthan is Identified as a Top Vendor in Retail Analytics Software by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan is identified as a Top Vendor in the Retail Analytics software quadrant by 360Quadrants. Manthan's retail analytics portfolio comprises a comprehensive suite of analytical solutions that deliver critical, action-oriented insights across the retail value chain. Manthan Merchandise Analytics is a comprehensive solution powered by AI that enables retailers with insights and recommendations to make intelligent decisions across assortment, buying, inventory and pricing. Under customer analytics, the company provides a set of packaged applications and synergistic services, which help businesses understand customers, predict customer behavior, and provide analytics-driven targeting and personalization.

This benchmarking is done by synthesizing the viewpoints of four stakeholders—buyers, sellers, external experts, and 360Quadrants' analysts—across 72 evaluation criteria. The entire evaluation is "white-box" in nature, and the strengths and weaknesses of the criterion can be analyzed online.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights, that aims at helping businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders—buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and our expert analysts—to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike.

Media Contacts

Manthan

Amit Jain

amit.jain@manthan.com

+91-9886062866

360Quadrants

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430,

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

SOURCE 360Quadrants