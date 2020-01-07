Manthan to Showcase Industry Leading AI-powered Solutions for Algorithmic Customer Experience at NRF 2020

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a leading AI-powered cloud analytics company, will showcase its industry leading Customer Data Platform, Retail Marketing & Merchandising, and AI-powered Hyper-Personalization Solutions at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020: Retail's Big Show on January 12-14 at booth #5747, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.

Manthan recently announced a strategic alliance with RichRelevance, a market leader in personalization and have set the path towards consolidating their category-leading businesses in the coming year, in compliance with applicable regulations. This will be the first time when Manthan and RichRelevance together will showcase their full spectrum business solutions for retail spanning marketing, e-commerce, merchandising and supplier collaboration.

In an era where customers expect not just instant gratification, but also contextually personalized interactions across channels, retailers are forced to shift from digital readiness to digital optimization or they risk losing customers. Consistently providing an exceptional customer experience across the customer journey is a challenge. To solve this, retailers are increasingly turning to algorithms and linking data, decisioning and delivery across processes that impact customer experience.

Manthan will be exhibiting the most comprehensive solution set for retail across personalized marketing and merchandising including:

Hyper personalization – Making every interaction personal by combining real-time context with long-term customer preferences surfaced by the CDP. These experiences can be orchestrated seamlessly through the customer lifecycle, and from offline to online.

Algorithmic Merchandising – With solutions designed for fashion retail, it involves the application of advanced analytics for merchandising decisions across assortment planning and agile inventory interventions in an increasingly complex and detailed retail structure to deliver an efficient, flexible, yet unified customer experience.

Collaborative Category Management – Sharing analytical insights into demand with trade partners and automating the collaborative supply chain to ensure customers have access to the right products and offers.

Atul Jalan, Founder and CEO at Manthan said, "According to Gartner, customers expect a personalized experience wherever (and whenever) they engage with a brand. But unfortunately, most organizations cannot deliver one across all channels."

"At Manthan, we believe we are best positioned to bring retailers the true Algorithmic Customer Experience, with an industry-leading CDP that is built on decades of domain expertise in retail, backed by bleeding-edge, algorithmic marketing and merchandising decisioning and of course, topped with RichRelevance's AI-powered hyper-personalization", added Atul

For more information and to schedule a demo with the experts visit manthan@nrf.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 23 countries. For more please visit manthan.com

