Manticore Crypto Redefines NFT Market with World's First "Guaranteed Certificate of Trade"

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manticore Crypto, the pioneer in smart contract non-fungible token (NFT) solutions, today unveiled the world's first NFT collectible and tradeable "Guaranteed Certificate of Trade," giving enthusiasts a blockchain-based asset that they can trade, collect and utilize as a value store while crypto currencies wildly fluctuate.

"Everyone knows that portfolio diversification is a smart thing to do, which is why so many people buy gold, rare coins, artwork or other collectibles," said Ron Brahy, Co-Founder of Manticore Crypto. "There are many benefits to collecting and trading NFTs, but establishing true value is a hard thing to pin down. Because of this, we minted the world's first Guaranteed Certificate of Trade, which can be traded like any other collectible, but with one substantive difference – Guaranteed Certificates of Trade have certain and definite value, which can be redeemed anytime."

The first Manticore Crypto Guaranteed Certificates of Trade are available now at OpenSea (https://opensea.io/assets/manticore-crypto), a peer-to-peer marketplace for rare digital items and crypto collectibles. Enthusiasts can purchase Guaranteed Certificates of Trade in various denominations, ranging from $500 USDC to $10,000 USDC. Each month, new and uniquely designed Certificates will be minted and offered as common, uncommon, rare and mythic limited editions.

Brahy concludes, "Just as the Internet gave rise to e-commerce, smart contract NFTs are going to transform finance and business operations. Today's initial offerings are the first of many new Manticore Crypto solutions designed to accelerate this market transformation."

More information can be found at www.ManticoreCrypto.com

About Manticore Crypto

Manticore Crypto designs, mints and markets smart contract non-fungible tokens (NFT) solutions for businesses and savvy investors who want to utilize and leverage crypto-based products. With a relentless focus on blockchain technology and smart contract innovation, Manticore Crypto's vision is to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) and change the way people invest, trade and diversify their portfolios. For more information, please visit: www.ManticoreCrypto.com

