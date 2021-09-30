MANTL Named One of Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City in 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , a leading digital account opening solution for banks and credit unions, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021 by Crain's New York Business. Placing 39th on the prestigious list, MANTL is recognized as one of the top 100 companies in New York City that benefit the city's economy, workforce and business.

Founded in 2016, MANTL's mission is to expand access to financial services. MANTL empowers regional and community banks and credit unions to modernize quickly by transforming their cost structures and essential processes to facilitate growth that is up to 78% faster than legacy solutions. MANTL is on track to double headcount for the second year in a row and its rapid growth is attributed to an employee-first culture and dedication to its core values of transparency, collaboration and accountability.

"At MANTL, we believe people are our most important asset. We aim to create a welcoming, supportive and collaborative space where employees feel empowered and have equal opportunities to make an impact and share their experiences and ideas," said Lauren Slutsky, VP, People at MANTL. "Throughout the pandemic, we prioritized hearing our employees' needs and reacted by implementing new policies to ensure our work environment is not only manageable but enjoyable and fulfilling."

In 2021, MANTL shifted to a remote-first business model and launched a formal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee to celebrate employees from different communities and facilitate ongoing education, training and awareness. MANTL invests in employees' wellbeing with robust benefits including fully covered health insurance, 24/7 health care advocacy and assistance, generous parental leave, unlimited paid time off, nutrition and fitness coaching, and a remote work stipend. MANTL places a strong emphasis on community by planning unique team-building events and encouraging cross-departmental teamwork and bonding.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and other "work perks" that make a company a great place to work. MANTL's recognition highlights its growing momentum in the fintech and banking industries. MANTL was recently named the " Best Back-Office / Core Service Provider '' in the 2021 Finovate awards. In April, MANTL raised $40 million in its Series B , bringing its total funding to $60.7 million.

MANTL is currently hiring. To learn more about MANTL or view open positions, please visit: https://www.mantl.com/careers

About MANTL:

MANTL is a banking technology firm offering the leading account opening software. Our platform empowers regional and community banks and credit unions to grow up to 78% faster. These institutions play a critical role in our economy and we're passionate about preserving that. Founded in 2016, MANTL's customers have raised billions in core deposits to date. MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit www.mantl.com .

Media Contacts

MANTL – Jacquelyn Daane, [email protected]

SOURCE MANTL

Related Links

http://www.mantl.com

