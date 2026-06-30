MANTL Surpasses $40 Billion in Deposits Raised on the Platform and Saves Financial Institutions More Than 1 Million Hours on Account Opening

The milestone highlights how modern account opening technology can accelerate deposit growth, improve operational efficiency, and deliver better account holder experiences

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, has helped customers raise over $40 billion in deposits on the Platform while saving more than 1 million hours across account opening workflows in digital and branch channels.

Together, these milestones demonstrate how modern account opening technology can help financial institutions accelerate growth while improving operational efficiency. The average time to open a new retail deposit account across channels with MANTL is under five minutes, three times faster than the industry average1. The average time to open a new business deposit account across all channels with MANTL is approximately ten minutes, which is more than 23 times faster than the industry benchmark2. By reducing account opening times well below industry benchmarks for both retail and business deposit accounts, MANTL customers have collectively saved more than 1 million hours on account opening. In a market where consumers and businesses increasingly expect instant, digital-first experiences, account opening speed has become a strategic driver of both growth and operational efficiency, helping financial institutions win more deposits, streamline operations, and empower bankers to spend more time building relationships and serving account holders.

"Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to grow deposits, deliver exceptional account holder experiences, and do more with existing resources," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "MANTL has proven that these goals are not mutually exclusive. Our approach is simple, and that is to remove friction from account opening, automate manual processes, and create consistent experiences across physical and digital banking channels. By helping institutions raise more than $40 billion in deposits while saving more than 1 million hours on account opening, MANTL enables banks and credit unions to scale deposit growth, improve efficiency, enhance the banker experience, and strengthen relationships with the people, businesses, and the communities they serve."

MANTL's outcomes are fueled by product innovation and momentum. The team continues to deliver solutions that help financial institutions scale account opening operations, increase wallet share, reduce manual work, and create more efficient experiences for staff and account holders. Already in 2026, MANTL has released dozens of new features and enhancements designed to improve branch operations, streamline complex account opening workflows, and reduce post-booking cleanup.

Key product innovations announced over the past year include:

Application Comments: Enables teams to collaborate directly within applications using time-stamped, auditable comments. By centralizing communication and decision-making, institutions can accelerate reviews, improve transparency, and maintain a compliance-ready record of activity.

Enables teams to collaborate directly within applications using time-stamped, auditable comments. By centralizing communication and decision-making, institutions can accelerate reviews, improve transparency, and maintain a compliance-ready record of activity. Bulk Account/Share Opening: Allows branch teams to open multiple accounts through a single workflow, helping financial institutions deepen member relationships and increase wallet share. Financial institutions have opened up to 16 accounts within a single application on the MANTL Platform, dramatically reducing administrative effort. Bulk Account/Share Opening supports both consumer and business accounts for credit union and bank branches.

Allows branch teams to open multiple accounts through a single workflow, helping financial institutions deepen member relationships and increase share. Financial institutions have opened up to 16 accounts within a single application on the MANTL Platform, dramatically reducing administrative effort. Bulk Account/Share Opening supports both consumer and business accounts for credit union and bank branches. Joint Owner Applications: Simplifies the process of opening accounts with multiple retail applicants by allowing all parties to be added at the start of the workflow. The streamlined branch experience reduces operational complexity, eliminates post-booking work, and helps institutions activate more accounts faster while creating a more streamlined experience for applicants and branch staff.

Simplifies the process of opening accounts with multiple retail applicants by allowing all parties to be added at the start of the workflow. The streamlined branch experience reduces operational complexity, eliminates post-booking work, and helps institutions activate more accounts faster while creating a more streamlined experience for applicants and branch staff. Multi-Authorized Signer Applications: Allows branch staff to configure signer structures and permissions before account booking. By capturing signer requirements upfront, institutions can reduce operational overhead, minimize follow-up work, and accelerate account readiness for business clients.

As financial institutions navigate a competitive deposit environment, MANTL helps banks and credit unions turn account opening into a strategic advantage. To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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1 Alkami Proprietary Research - 202 digital banking decision makers were surveyed across banks and credit unions. Data collected November 5 - December 3, 2024.

2 Alkami Proprietary Research - 150 digital banking decision makers were surveyed across banks and credit unions. Data collected October 3 – 30, 2025.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.