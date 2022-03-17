MANTL Wins "Best Banking Infrastructure Software" Award in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Business Account Opening by MANTL, a first-of-its-kind business deposit origination solution, recognized for being 100% digital and automating up to 97% of application decisions

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , a leading digital account opening solution for banks and credit unions, today announced that its business deposit origination solution won the "Best Banking Infrastructure Software" award in the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Business Account Opening by MANTL was recognized for its ability to help banks significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce the time it takes to open a business account and retain and grow business relationships.

Built from scratch to eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional onboarding, Business Account Opening by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind deposit origination solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes and complexities across every channel—virtually, in-branch and in the field. The platform is 100% digital and has been proven to automate up to 97% of account application decisions, so banks can open more accounts, faster. Unlike legacy business account opening, the MANTL platform is fast, intuitive and transparent for businesses and bank employees alike.

"We created this solution because customers and prospects asked MANTL to address an urgent need in the market for better business account opening," said Nathaniel Harley, co-founder and CEO of MANTL. "While taking into consideration the unique challenges of business onboarding, our solution makes opening a business account as streamlined as opening a consumer account. This award is a testament to our dedication to building a first-of-its-kind product from the ground up."

Business Account Opening by MANTL integrates with all major core banking systems. The platform's self-serve user experience is streamlined enough for small businesses to open their own accounts without intervention. The banker-facing console enables employees to engage external and internal stakeholders where they are, using whatever channel they prefer, precisely when their input is needed. MANTL applies proprietary adaptive due diligence technology to automate customer and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), no matter how complex or high-risk the business.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program that recognizes FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world that stand out in the crowded fintech market. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted nearly 4,000 nominations from across the globe. This recognition is the latest in a series of award wins for MANTL. Most recently, MANTL was named the " Best Back-Office/Core Service " solution in the 2021 Finovate awards; recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021 by Crain's New York Business; and a 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work for in NYC in 2022 by BuiltIn.

