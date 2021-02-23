Mantra Health Recruits Nora Feldpausch, M.D., as Medical Director Strengthening Telemental Health Company's Commitment to Student Outcomes

Dr. Feldpausch brings more than 12 years of experience in campus psychiatric services. She was a staff psychiatrist at Michigan State University's Olin Health Center until 2012. Afterwards she helped develop an intensive on-campus multidisciplinary treatment team for high-risk students at Colorado State University, where she served as the lead psychiatrist for this DBT-informed program. She then returned to Michigan State University Counseling and Psychiatric Services, helping to create their first telepsychiatry clinic for students. Today, she also serves as the Western USA/Western Canada representative to the APA affiliated Association for College Psychiatry.

In 2019 Dr. Feldpausch joined Mantra Health as a medical advisor. She worked closely with the team as they built a platform that blends telehealth technology with patient support services, to ensure students have access to referrals, continuity of care and remain engaged in treatment to gain the best outcomes. She was also instrumental in helping Mantra create safety protocols and risk management strategies that ensure high-risk students will be identified and connected to appropriate resources quickly and effectively.

"After a career embedded in university mental health centers I was skeptical that a private, digitally-focused company could match the quality of in-person appointments that students deserve," said Dr. Nora Feldpausch. "I quickly realized Mantra Health is taking a truly unique approach with their platform. They are committed to putting student outcomes first and building a solution with a deep understanding of the real needs of college students, clinicians and counseling centers."

Mantra's innovative approach is rooted in evidence-based care and offers solutions to fill in the gaps between available campus mental health resources. For example, most colleges and universities struggle to recruit and retain providers on-site that represent enough diversity in their backgrounds and expertise to meet the specific needs of their students. Especially students who have one or more marginalized identities—this includes students of color, LGBTQ+ students, students with disabilities and more. Mantra empowers on-campus providers with relevant treatment information and collaboration tools to help them extend their services and access a diverse group of providers from anywhere. This model also enables colleges and universities, who would normally not have the resources, to offer students continuity of care by extending their services over summers, holidays and even after graduation, a time that can be particularly challenging for students in need of ongoing support.

"Mantra values the role of existing mental health services on campus," said Matt Kennedy, COO and co-founder, Mantra Health. "The opportunity to work with Dr. Feldpausch and the institutional knowledge she brings as a data-driven campus clinician is invaluable to helping us build on the strengths and priorities of university-based care. Her unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and patient outcomes gives us full confidence that she will be outstanding in growing our provider network and shaping our treatment approaches in a way that students and counseling centers will greatly benefit."

Dr. Feldpausch continued, "If the last ten years are any indication, mental health care needs on campus will continue to outpace available local resources and I firmly believe working with an innovative, telehealth solution like Mantra is the best approach to filling that gap."

To learn more about how Mantra Health is transforming campus mental health care, visit MantraHealth.com .

About Mantra Health

Mantra Health's mission is to improve the mental health of young adults by making evidence-based mental health services, including psychiatric specialty care, within reach of all colleges and universities. Mantra Health partners with institutions of higher education to respond to the campus mental health crisis, making sure young people navigate the transition to adulthood with the mental health support services they need. Mantra Health's innovative closed-loop telehealth platform makes evidence-based mental health services accessible and affordable by integrating directly with college and university health, wellness and counseling centers. Learn more about Mantra Health at MantraHealth.com .

