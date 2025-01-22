Mantra Inspired Furniture Unveils White Paper on Solid Wood's Role in Creating Neurodiverse-Friendly Spaces

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantra Inspired Furniture (Mantra IF), a leading commercial furniture manufacturing and design company based in Norfolk, Virginia, announces the release of its latest white paper, "Natural Harmony: Solid Wood's Role in a Neurodiverse World." Authored by Matt Cheadle, Creative Director at Mantra Inspired Furniture and advocate for neurodiversity, the white paper is a groundbreaking exploration of how solid wood furniture can create more inclusive and supportive environments for neurodiverse individuals.

Mantra Inspired Furniture's Unity Table

"As a designer and a dad to an autistic son, I know firsthand how important it is to create spaces that feel safe, comfortable, and intuitive for everyone," said Cheadle. "Natural Harmony isn't just about beautiful, sustainable furniture—it's about designing with empathy and intention. At Mantra Inspired Furniture, we're committed to crafting pieces that bring people together and support the diverse ways we all experience the world."

With insights drawn from over 20 years of design experience and personal understanding as a parent of an autistic child, the white paper advocates for thoughtful incorporation of solid wood furniture in spaces to support various neurological needs. It emphasizes the importance of understanding neurodiversity, including conditions such as autism and dementia, and how natural materials can positively impact individual well-being and comfort.

The white paper outlines several key aspects of solid wood's role in neurodiverse spaces:

Creating calming environments through natural finishes and materials

Reducing visual overload with subtle hues and organic patterns

Enhancing focus and concentration through stable, centered environments

Supporting sensory needs with predictable, familiar surfaces

Building connections to nature through biophilic design principles

Fostering creativity and collaboration with warm, welcoming spaces

Through compelling research and case studies, the report illustrates how thoughtful furniture selection can improve any space by providing environments that are more flexible, comfortable, and meaningful for all users. The paper also shares insights from environmental psychologists and neurodiversity experts, including Dr. Sally Augustin and Temple Grandin.

The white paper is part of Mantra Inspired Furniture's broader commitment to inclusive design and accessibility as well as sustainable, American-made products that prioritize both environmental responsibility and user well-being.

The white paper is available for download at mantrainspiredfurniture.com/naturalharmony.

About Mantra Inspired Furniture

Mantra Inspired Furniture (MantraIF) was founded in 2018 by Susan Pilato, principal of Norfolk-based PC&A Business Environments. The name is inspired by 8 simple codes, or "mantras" to live by, passed down from Pilato's late father, John Clayborne Compton, Jr.

Mantra Inspired Furniture is a grassroots community of designers and makers propelled to create timeless, enduring, investment grade designs. Our strength lies in our abilities as an agile disrupter and our promise to Mother Earth to bring to the marketplace furniture that sequesters carbon and embraces the cyclical ability to repair, restore and renew. With enthusiasm and optimism, Mantra is dedicated to products made in America by American craftspeople. Mantra Inspired Furniture is doing authentic sustainability now.

Mantra Inspired Furniture has collaborated with designers and architects to furnish its commercial collections across the United States.

