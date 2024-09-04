MANTRA Launches the Scottish Highlands Collection: A Tribute to Golf's Birthplace

The Scottish Highlands Collection is now available on madebymantra.co and in select retail locations. Post this

The Scottish Highlands Collection showcases a range of golf polos designed for the modern player who appreciates the heritage of the sport. Each piece in the collection features colors and patterns reminiscent of Scotland's rugged terrain, misty moors, and rolling green hills. Deep greens, rich reds, and earthy tones dominate the palette, complemented by plaid patterns that echo the iconic tartans of the region.

"We wanted to create a collection that not only honors the roots of golf but also connects our community to the incredible landscapes of the Scottish Highlands," said Dominic Natalizio, Founder and CEO of MANTRA. "Every piece in this collection is designed to evoke the spirit of Scotland, while also providing the modern golfer with the performance and style they expect from MANTRA."

Each item is designed to be worn on and off the course, keeping true to the office, links, and drinks versatility that the brand is known for.

The Scottish Highlands Collection is now available on madebymantra.co and in select retail locations.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a premier golf apparel brand on a mission to make Planet Positive Performance Apparel. Known for its cutting-edge designs and commitment to sustainability, MANTRA aims to inspire golfers around the world to elevate their game and embrace the spirit of adventure.

