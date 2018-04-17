"I developed my invention to make it easier for individuals who do not have automatic windows in their vehicles. This system will greatly improve the operation of vehicle windows," said the inventor. The AUTOMATIC AUTOMOBILE WINDOW HANDLE REPLACEMENT provides motorists with a much more convenient means of operating their windows by converting manual-crank windows to power windows. This will, in turn, eliminate having to manually crank the handle to open windows, thus saving time and effort. This kit will greatly improve and enhance the automobile for the owner. It is reliable and adaptable to different types of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1424, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manual-crank-window-conversion-kit-for-vehicles-invented-njd-1424-300629887.html

SOURCE InventHelp

