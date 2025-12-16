Manual Recline Provides Invacare America Wheelchair Users a Simple, Practical Option for Pressure Relief

Motion Concepts mechanism now accessible to all customers

ELYRIA, Ohio and CONCORD, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gently squeeze, position, and simply release. That's how easy it is for caregivers or attendants to help their loved one or client recline to a more comfortable position in their power wheelchair with the Manual Recline from Invacare® America division Motion Concepts.

A simple, practical alternative to power recline mechanisms, the Manual Recline is now listed as an option on Motion Concepts order forms. Not all wheelchair users qualify for power recline, making easy-to-use manual recline mechanisms a welcome alternative.

"We're pleased to make the Manual Recline an easy option for people who need a simple and effective reclining mechanism," said Ann Quigley, Vice President of Sales. "We had been providing this feature on a custom basis, but customer feedback made it clear that it's something many can benefit from. So, we decided to officially make it an available option on our order forms."

With its gas spring-assisted mechanism, the Motion Concepts Manual Recline allows caregivers to easily adjust a chair's back angle up to 30 degrees. Simply letting go locks it securely in place for stable, supportive seating. The device mounts on a chair's back cane so that it's right within an attendants' grasp.

The Manual Recline is available for the Motion Concepts ROVI X3/A3 and Invacare wheelchairs including TDX® SP2 and for AVIVA® FX power bases. It is compatible with all Motion Concepts and Matrx® seat backs and works for wheelchair users weighing up to 250 pounds.

Motion Concepts designs and manufactures a wide array of industry leading modular power positioning systems and a complete line of Matrx® seat cushions, backs, and accessories. The Invacare America division's systems interface seamlessly with a wide range of power bases and provide a choice of modules such as Center of Gravity Tilt, Recline, Precline and Elevating Seats. Based in Canada with US offices in Tonawanda, NY, Motion Concepts serves clients across the U.S. and globally.

