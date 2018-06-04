Manual Resuscitator Market to Gain Owing to Rise in the Level of Air Pollution, Patients Undergoing Asthma, COPD, And Cardiac Arrest: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of product type as Self-inflating manual resuscitator, Flow-inflating manual resuscitator, and others. A device that offers pressure ventilation to the patients who are undergoing difficulties in breathing is known as a manual resuscitator. It is also popularly known as bag valve mask, BVM, Ambu bag, or self-inflating bag. It is said to be an integral part of the resuscitation kit for the trained professionals particularly in the out-of-hospital settings. The most extensive use of the instrument has been observed in hospitals especially placed in the emergency rooms as well as other critical care settings. Due to rising applications and scope, the device is gaining huge recognition across various medical settings.

The factors that are playing a significant role in raising the market share may include technological advancements, rise in the industrialization, urbanization, rising prerequisite for neonatal ventilation, mounting obese population, implementation of initiatives by the government to spread awareness about CPR and many other heart problems among the masses, augmentation in the demand, rising applications across various sectors, rise in the cases of COPD, and rise in the mortality rates due to non-communicable diseases. It has been anticipated that the Manual Resuscitator Market will witness a huge upsurge in the forthcoming years. Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of technology as Material, Valve, and others. Others may encompass Pneumatic, double wall and mask.

Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of application as Asthma, Cardiopulmonary arrest, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and Anesthesia. Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of modality as Reusable manual resuscitator, Disposable manual resuscitator, and others. Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of end-user as Specialized diagnostic centers, Out-of-hospital care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized clinics, Hospital, Intensive care units, and others. Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Japan, and India.

Among all the geographical regions, North America has come up as the leader of the market and it is simultaneously taking up the largest share in the market, the reason being technological advancements, availability of sufficient medical facilities particularly for neonatal and intensive care and implementation of initiatives taken up by the government authorities to put a stop on out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. The United States and Canada are recognized as the significant contributors to the market growth.

Conversely, Asia Pacific and Europe are also emerging as one of the promising regions. The factors that can be attributed to the particular growth entails technological developments, rise in the level of air pollution, execution of the government initiatives in the healthcare sector, rise in the frequency of patients undergoing asthma, COPD, and cardiac arrest, augmentation in neonatal care centers, change in lifestyle, mounting healthcare expenditure, and augmented awareness among the end users.

The prominent players operating in the Manual Resuscitator Market are recognized as Tecno-Gaz S.p.A, Besmed Health Business Corp, WorldPoint, Shining World Health Care Co., Avihealthcare, Allied Healthcare, HSINER CO., Meditech Systems Limited, iM3 Inc., For Care Enterprise Co., and STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO.

This report studies Manual Resuscitator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Medline Industries

• Medtronic

• GE Healthcare

• Cardinal Health

• ResMed

• Philips Medical

• Draeger Medical

• Hopkins Medical

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Manual Resuscitator in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

