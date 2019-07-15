Manual Toothbrushes Market Growth to be Triggered Based on Increased Demand & Consumer Awareness Regarding Dental Hygiene | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Manual Toothbrushes Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 5.9% by 2022. Dental hygiene is one of the important aspects of human health and toothbrush is one of the frequently demanded tools for dental hygiene. The oral benefits and clinical efficacy are achieved and periodontal disease could be avoided by the constant use of a standard toothbrush. From the hygiene perspective, a toothbrush should not be used for more than three months under ideal conditions. For effective removal of plaque, a manual toothbrush must have soft bristles with rounded ends lowers the risk of tissue injuries.

The factors responsible for the growth of manual toothbrushes market include increase in sales and marketing campaigns leading into mass awakening for oral hygiene. The market is subject to witness substantial growth due to high availability of products and use of innovation in marketing. Consumers' awareness regarding dental hygiene with correct brushing techniques is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, delusionary marketing techniques and cheap products may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The applications segment includes adult children and baby. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, retail and wholesale stores and e-commerce. Geographical segmentation for manual toothbrushes market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to rise in consumer awareness and availability of advanced products in the market.

North American and European markets account for a higher growth due to rise in distribution channels and increase in awareness among users. Middle Eastern and African markets are likely to witness an upsurge in the near future owing to preference for manual toothbrushes and rise in disposable income in the Middle East. The key players in the manual toothbrushes market include P&G, Sanxiao Group, Perect, Lion, Hawley & Hazel, Sugere, Jiangsu Xingsheng, Shantou Sanjiao and Colagate-Palmolive.

The global market for manual toothbrushes will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2022, according to a new report published. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (Adult, Child, Baby, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the manual toothbrushes market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the manual toothbrushes market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the manual toothbrushes market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global manual toothbrushes market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the Adult, Child, Baby, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global manual toothbrushes market.

