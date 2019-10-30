Manual transmission announced for 2020 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S Coupe and Cabriolet models

The manual transmission option combines a particularly engaging driving experience with compelling performance. The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 4 seconds and reach a top track speed of over 190 mph. Curb weight for the new 911 Carrera S Coupe with a manual transmission comes in at 3,298 lb. Detailed specifications will be available before the cars arrive in market.

The seven-speed manual transmission for the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S models can be ordered now. Vehicles equipped with this option are expected to reach U.S. dealers in Spring 2020.

The MSRP for the 2020 911 Carrera S with manual transmission is $113,300, while the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with this option retails for $133,400 – both not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

