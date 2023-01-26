Manuel Carrasco Announces his first Concert Dates in America with his "Tour Corazón y Flecha"

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few days after announcing the first dates in Spain and achieving "Sold Out" at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville in just half an hour, Manuel Carrasco announces the first dates of his "Tour Corazón y Flecha" in America.

March 10th in Miami

in March 12th in New York

in March 15th in Guadalajara, Mexico at the Teatro Diana

in at the Teatro Diana March 17th in Mexico City at the Teatro Metropolitan

in at the Teatro Metropolitan March 18th in Monterrey at the Pabellón M

in at the Pabellón M March 24th in Buenos Aires at the Gran Rex

in at the Gran Rex March 25th in Santiago de Chile at the Teatro Nescafé de las Artes

In addition, Manuel Carrasco's success continues as it was recently confirmed that his album "Corazón y Flecha" has reached the top of the Spanish sales charts. It is certainly a very happy stage for the artist, who after achieving the record of attendance for a Spanish artist at a concert during his last tour and selling out his first date in Spain in just half an hour, also received several awards such as the Golden Music Award for his musical career from 40 Principales and the Ondas for the best show for the closing concert of his 2022 tour. Without a doubt, a wonderful start for a tour that promises to exceed expectations, from one of the most beloved artists within and outside of his country.

