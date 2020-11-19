Manuel Morales's new book La Verdadera Locura del Evangelio, an intriguing narrative that unveils the deception of religion and theism in enslaving humanity

Manuel said this about his book: "In this book, the ancestral deception of the false God Jehovah and his dark strategy to enslave humanity are exposed. As Luzbel never lost her desire to be similar to the Creator, through a very elaborate plan, she seems to be achieving it since millions of people around the planet worship and adore her without being aware of whom they have for God.

The true intention behind religion is also discovered and how it plays a determining role in favor of the same objective of enslaving man through deceit. And something else draws attention powerfully for all the time he has spent undercover: the Bible, in which there lies the subtly hidden truth and deception.

This book was written by an ordinary person without much academic or theological preparation but with an immense desire to know the truth and, after this, to be able to rest in peace. I rest this which meets liberation from slavery."

Published by Page Publishing, Manuel Morales's new book La Verdadera Locura del Evangelio will pique the readers' interest on a different perspective of how religion and faith affect mankind through beguilement and misguided principles.

Consumers who wish to learn about the enslaving manipulations of religion can purchase La Verdadera Locura del Evangelio in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337109/Manuel_Morales.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

