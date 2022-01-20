Manuel Rosario's new book "Remembranzas del ayer" looks into the challenging yet moving journey of five children persevering and trying to get by in life.

Manuel Rosario, a thirty-year Federal Agent at the Department of National Security, has completed his new book "Remembranzas del ayer": a raw and real look into life where loss and pain don't seem to end. From Puerto Rico to New York, a tale about a family of five kids unravels to show how they braved through their lowest extremes.

Rosario shares, "Remembranzas del ayer is a work to the delight of the general public. It was written to share with the reader, the sorrows, the joys, and the failures of a family of five children who are left alone at the right hand of God, Gloria being the eldest, who was only twelve years old.

A moving story worth reading to understand family values.

The marital separation caused physical and psychological havoc to a family that lived in extreme poverty; without a fixed roof, clean water and a lack of sanitation.

I urge you to enjoy this interesting story, which begins in Puerto Rico and ends in New York.

Enjoy!"

Published by Page Publishing, Manuel Rosario's opus is an avenue of memories, both happy and not, yet has also brought much lessons and healing to him and many others. And here, the author willingly shares the journey that has turned him into the man that he is now.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Remembranzas del ayer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729972/Manuel_Rosario.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing