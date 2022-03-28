Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022: Pandemic Recovery as Sales of Energy Drinks Forecast to Grow Significantly Faster than Carbonated Drinks

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beverage sales, which were negatively affected by the pandemic and associated liquor restrictions, began to recover in 2021. Producers report that energy drinks and functional (health) drinks are experiencing significant growth since the onset of the pandemic, while fruit juice exports continue to see marked growth despite challenges such as port delays and market access. The sugar tax has affected soft drink consumption and is likely behind significant price increases between January 2017 and November 2021.

While food and non-alcoholic beverages were considered essential industries and production was not interrupted during lockdown, many beverage producers' sales were affected by the decline in the number of gatherings and events. Sales of mixers used with alcoholic beverages fell during the four liquor bans. While volumes and sales recovered sharply in 2021, some manufacturers say that production only recovered to pre-pandemic levels towards the end of 2021.

Sales of energy drinks are forecast to grow significantly faster than carbonated drinks. There is increasing demand for low or no-alcohol drink substitutes, low calorie and low sugar options, health drinks and for sustainable packaging, resulting in the launch of fruit juice blends in returnable glass bottles and canned water.

The report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of non-alcoholic beverages which include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, sports drinks, cordials and concentrates, health and functional beverages and dairy and fruit blends. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the effect of the pandemic, sugar tax and other influencing factors, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 27 companies including major players such as Pioneer Foods, RFG and Clover, which dominate fruit juice production, Coca-Cola Beverages, which dominates the soft drink market, and niche players such as Red Bull, BOS and Pure Soda.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Health and Dietary Considerations

6.8. Tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

6.9. Cyclicality

6.10. Electricity and Water Supply Constraints



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Companies Mentioned

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Big Save Liquor Waltloo (Pty) Ltd

BOS Brands (Pty) Ltd

Clover S A (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Sabco (Pty) Ltd

Ekhamanzi Springs (Pty) Ltd

Kingsley Beverage (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Little Green Beverages (Pty) Ltd

Long4Life Ltd

MoFaya Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Ltd

Pura Soda Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

PVM Nutritional Sciences (Pty) Ltd

RCL Foods Ltd

Red Bull South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd

Soda King Franchising CC

South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

Suntory Beverage and Food South Africa Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

Twizza (Pty) Ltd

Ultimate Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gks73g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets