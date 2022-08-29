Manufacture of Paper, Pulp and Paper Products in South Africa Industry Report 2022: Profiles of 35 Companies Including Mondi, Sappi, Kimberly-Clark, MPact, Neopak and Tetra Pak

Aug 29, 2022, 08:15 ET
South Africa is a major player in key pulp and paper segments in regional and global markets. The country is one of the world's largest producers of dissolving wood pulp and is the largest producer of pulp, paper and paper products on the African continent.
Despite the highly challenging operating environment, demand for most pulp and paper grades is strong and business appears to be booming. The shift away from single-use plastic packaging and the growth of online retailing and food delivery are driving demand for recyclable/renewable paper bags, corrugated boxes and lightweight and thermal paper-based packaging.
Shifting Demand
In South Africa, demand for writing paper and newsprint has declined due to the migration from print to paperless digital formats, leading some industry players to diversify their product lines or convert their operations to focus on higher-margin products with more sustainable revenue streams, such as packaging, pulp, tissue, packaging speciality papers and wrapping papers. Anti-plastic sentiment has created a growing market for sustainable packaging, and role players expect paper and paper-based products to progressively replace less sustainable materials.
Trends
The market has undergone a number of significant changes since the onset of the pandemic. Panic-buying and stockpiling of toilet paper and other products has moderated, while online shopping, online learning and working from home have been widely embraced. Online shopping continues to fuel demand for packaging. Demand for writing and printing paper declined, but has since rallied. Role players say that tight market conditions and supply and demand imbalances continue to drive up prices.
Report Coverage
The report focuses on the manufacture of paper, pulp and paper products, and includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, production and consumption, recycling, trends, the performance and development of major players and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 35 companies including Mondi and Sappi, both recognised players internationally, multinationals such as Kimberly-Clark and notable local companies such as Mpact, Corruseal Group, Neopak and Tetra Pak.
