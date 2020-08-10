Manufacture of Structural Metal Products in South Africa, 2020 with Profiles of 17 Companies Including Argent Industrial, CIS Engineering, Consolidated Steel Industries, and Mazor Group

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture of Structural Metal Products in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the Manufacture of Structural Metal Products in South Africa, and includes information on the state and size of the sector, developments and corporate actions, trade statistics and influencing factors.



There are profiles of 17 companies including major producers of structural metal products such as Argent Industrial, CIS Engineering, Consolidated Steel Industries, Mazor Group and Wispeco. Other profiles include barrier security products manufacturer Trellidor Holdings and GRI Wind Steel, the only local manufacturer of wind towers, as well as Kwikspace, which produces prefabricated and modular buildings.



Manufacture of Structural Metal Products in South Africa

The structural metal products manufacturing sector produces metal structures and parts from aluminium, iron, or steel. Manufacturers in this sector produce a multitude of products from bridges to towers, masts, piers, prefabricated buildings, doors, staircases, gates, fences, roofing and scaffolding. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and weak economic conditions continue to have a significant effect on the performance of the local structural metal products manufacturing sector.



Lower Volumes

Most manufacturers of structural metal products have been struggling over the past few years due to the weakening of the local economy, the lack of large infrastructure projects, and the weak mining and engineering sectors. Demand for steel products depends heavily on the fortunes of the construction sector, which has been under significant pressure. The volume and value of structural metal products produced decreased between March 2019 and March 2020.

In March 2020, production effectively came to a halt, but companies have ramped up production as lockdown restrictions have progressively eased. Nevertheless, the outlook for local steel demand could be significantly lower than forecast as the pandemic shows no sign of abating. Some role players believe the downstream steel industry could be supported by tariff protection or other measures.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Government Incentives and Support

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Company Profiles



Afmetco (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Argent Industrial Ltd

CIS Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Steel Industries (Pty) Ltd

Fenster Aluminium (Pty) Ltd

GRI Wind Steel South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hampson Interiors (Pty) Ltd

Hulamin Ltd

Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

Leita Steel (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Mazor Group Ltd

NJR Steel Fencing (Pty) Ltd

Rollup Serranda (Pty) Ltd

RTS Tower Mast (Pty) Ltd

Trellicor (Pty) Ltd

Wispeco (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpiw0t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



