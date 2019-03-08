HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people around the world enjoy swimming in the pool on a warm, sunny day. It's imperative to keep those people safe and take the necessary precautions to do so. Manufacturer of pool covers , LOOP-LOC, shares 6 safety rules for current and new pool owners.

Keep your pool perimeter secured at all times. .While there is no substitution for adult supervision, securing the perimeter around your pool can be helpful when small children are frequent visitors in your backyard. Removable fencing, like BABY-LOC, is a convenient and cost-effective way of securing your pool area. Make sure everyone who goes in the pool knows how to swim. Enrolling children (and adults!) in swimming lessons helps them become more comfortable and safer in the water. "Floaties" should be avoided as you don't want children to become dependent on them. Have an emergency checklist that everyone knows. Everyone in your home should take water safety, first aid and CPR courses in case of an emergency. There should also be rescue equipment right next to the pool so it's accessible and in good condition. Post a poolside emergency numbers list, as well as pool rules for family and friends to follow. Enforce those pool rules. Safety is no joke and your pool rules need to be followed by all family members and visitors. We recommend starting with some of the rules below and adjusting based on your preference:- Don't go in or near the pool without an adult- No running- No pushing or fighting- No diving- If someone is in trouble, seek help immediately Don't allow glass in the pool area. Glasses can easily break on the pool deck, patio or sides of the pool. Using outdoor-friendly materials such as foam or paper can avoid potential accidents and injuries. The pool remains covered in the offseason. Children may be tempted to go in the pool, even if the pool rules say an adult is needed at all times. A pool cover can provide an added layer of protection during the offseason by deterring any unwanted visitors that lack supervision.

As both an experienced or brand new pool owner, it's your responsibility to keep your family and friends safe when splashing around your pool this season. Having clear rules and guidelines will ensure everyone has a fun, and safe, time this season!



About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

