Manufacturer of Premium Cutlery Products Listed by Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers

ASBURY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers recently listed a manufacturer of premium cutlery products. The Company enjoys a unique position in the market. They are known for their high-end custom look and quality, incorporating non-traditional raw materials into each exclusive design. Although competitors exist, they are either mass-produced or in the high-end custom space at much higher price points. Through proprietary manufacturing processes, this manufacturer has found a true niche. They are semi-custom with the look, feel, and quality of the most expensive alternatives, but with reasonable price points that drive brand loyalty.

The Company has over two decades of solid and respected industry reputation and award-winning line-up of products. They sell factory direct but also manufacture co-branded products with major corporations and private label.

The global knife market is expected to experience a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2025. With the recent addition of a Chef Cutlery Line, the Company is well-positioned for growth.

This acquisition has been pre-qualified for an SBA 7-A acquisition loan with the nation's largest SBA lender. Potential acquirers can access the required NDA HERE.

About Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc.:

Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc., specializes in the sale of manufacturing companies nationwide, with generally $3 – $30 million in revenue, and a minimum of $500K in net income. The firm is exclusively dedicated to helping manufacturers sell their businesses and transition into retirement or partner to facilitate growth. The firm's mission ensures the continuity of U.S. manufacturing by transitioning companies to a new generation of entrepreneurial owners. The upfront guidance is offered without a fee; the assessment and how to optimize the manufacturing enterprise for sale is a unique hallmark of the Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers' value proposition.

