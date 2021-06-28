Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) Rebrands as Manufacturers Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We've rebranded: Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) is now Manufacturers Alliance. The core reason for the rebrand is to help people in manufacturing better find and understand how Manufacturers Alliance can support them. The rebrand also coincides with the launch of its new website that modernizes its look while also providing a more robust platform for members to access content that supports their roles.

Manufacturers Alliance was founded in 1933 as the Machinery and Allied Products Institute to aid with the country's recovery after the Great Depression. Over its 88 years, the nonprofit organization has evolved its mission from a primary focus on economics to providing individual support to its members to help them advance their careers, their companies, and the manufacturing sector overall.

"As manufacturing has changed dramatically over the decades, so too has Manufacturers Alliance. The rebrand allows us to better showcase the value we offer to our members and the overall community as we power leaders throughout their careers," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO, Manufacturers Alliance.

The rebrand is not simply a cosmetic change. With a mantra of "Powering Leaders," the change reflects the Alliance's mission and commitment to how it supports the sector, via the people who make up the manufacturing community.

"We chose 'Manufacturers Alliance' to honor the critical role that our peer network plays in helping manufacturing leaders become smarter, faster, and better," added Gold. "As manufacturing is in a period of revival as we begin to exit the pandemic, we are well-positioned to support our members on the pressing issues that will separate the companies that thrive during this time."

Additionally, the new website helps highlight Manufacturers Alliance's new, inclusive Network membership, providing opportunities for anyone in manufacturing throughout their career journey, though ideally suited for those mid-to-senior in their careers. Network membership complements its foundational Council membership focused on 22 distinct functional areas for senior leaders at mid- to large Cap companies.

To learn more about Manufacturers Alliance and its membership options, visit manufacturersalliance.org.

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. In our 88th year, we continue to drive the manufacturing community to be smarter, faster, and better. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

