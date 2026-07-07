Manufacturers Are Sitting on Data That Could Free Millions in Cash Flow. Keystone.AI Proves It in 12 Weeks.

Deep Enterprise™ AI Platform (DEEP™) reduces inventory and cost of goods sold while protecting revenue and service levels — driving measurable business value in less than 12 months.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone.AI today announced Proof Before Production, a 12-week engagement open to a limited number of consumer packaged goods, B2B, industrial, and medtech manufacturers. In the engagement, Keystone.AI converts a participating manufacturer's own ERP data into AI-ready signals, runs a backtest against actual historical demand, and proves how much cash it can release in a verified business case.

Over the past decade, supply chain complexity has outpaced planning systems' capabilities. The market has faced multiple shocks, product variety has multiplied, and inventory in the U.S. alone has grown approximately 40% faster than sales. Manufacturers face tradeoffs. Bulk runs and long lead times lower costs, but they also lock in decisions before manufacturers know what customer demand will be. The fix is not reacting to every signal. Rather, it is understanding customer behavior behind those signals and knowing which signals to act on.

DEEP™ organizes ERP data and builds forecasts from patterns in customer behavior that are invisible to incumbent forecasting systems. These forecasts are then passed into algorithms that balance constraints and SKU economics to recommend optimal planning decisions.

"In spite of investment in planning systems, decision intelligence, and agentic AI, manufacturers still don't trust their forecasts. They have no choice but to spend hours in collaborative planning sessions and to rely on buffers that result in millions of dollars in excess inventory," said Greg Richards, CEO of Keystone.AI. "The good news is we have spent the past three years building a platform for this. Manufacturers already possess ERP data that records customer behavior, but most planning systems fail to use it effectively. We pass these predictive signals into our platform, create a view of the future that is much closer to reality, and then help manufacturers plan against it."

In deployments with large global manufacturers spanning multiple industries, DEEP™ uncovered $47M–$240M in working capital, reduced forecast error on the SKUs holding the largest inventory buffers by 20%–60%, and cut inventory days by 25–40% — without sacrificing service levels.

"Most enterprise AI buyers pay for tools and wait for outcomes, often over long implementation periods. Having spent much of my career buying and deploying enterprise technology, I understand their risk," said Brad Miller, President of Keystone.AI. "Proof Before Production flips it. We prove the value of our platform on our customers' data, before we talk about production. When we do deploy, the platform runs in the customer's cloud environment sitting securely alongside existing systems — with no rip-and-replace."

Keystone.AI is evaluating applications for Proof Before Production. Visit www.keystone.ai to learn more.

About Keystone.AI

Keystone.AI delivers AI-driven predictions and decisions to improve supply chains of global manufacturers. Its Deep Enterprise™ AI Platform (DEEP™) reduces inventory and COGs while protecting revenue and service levels. It deploys inside a manufacturer's own cloud alongside existing planning systems — with no rip-and-replace or disruption to current workflows. Keystone.AI spun out of Keystone, a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems, whose customers have included 40% of the Fortune 500 since 2003.

SOURCE Keystone AI, US LLC