Manufacturers are Trying New Flavor Combinations in Chew Candies to Set New Consumer Trends in Infused Fruits Jellies Market, Valuation to Reach ~US$ 23 Mn by 2029-End: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavor-combining chewy candies are gathering steam as sugar confectionery products among millennials, with key affinity for tropical fruits. Expanding portfolio of fruit-flavored candy offerings in various shapes and packaging formats are propelling the expansion of the infused fruits jellies market.

Analysts at TMR affirm that manufacturers are focusing on innovating in premium juice concentrates to stay ahead in the competitive arc.

The global infused fruits jellies market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of ~4.7% during 2019 – 2029.

Key Findings of Infused Fruits Jellies Market Report

Global valuation of the market was pegged at ~US$ 15 Bn in 2019

in 2019 Among the various product types, chewies accounted for the top share of ~75% in 2019

Among the various packaging types, pouches held the leading market share of 36.9% in 2019

North America currently dominates the global landscape

currently dominates the global landscape This is followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan

excluding Based on nature, conventional accounts for a large proportion of market shares

Infused Fruits Jellies Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing affinity toward sugar-free infused fruit jellies and fruit combo chews with exotic flavors are fueling demand in the infused fruit jellies market.

Introduction of fruit pulp and juices is a key trend boosting the market.

The growing trend of premium juice concentrates is expanding avenues in the infused fruits jellies market.

In recent years, jelly-based DIY recipes have witnessed extensive popularity.

The demand in the infused fruit jellies market is also bolstered by the use of packaging that imparts increased convenience to consumers, such as squeezable containers equipped with easy-spread cups.

Infused Fruits Jellies Market: Competitive Assessment

Confectionery manufacturers are keen on expanding their product portfolio and constantly adding new flavors to attract consumers. They are trying new flavors based on tropical fruits. Of note, several of them are reiterating on the health benefits of chews and candies to urban as well as rural consumers.

Top brands are leveraging digital channels and engaging in aggressive marketing and promotion strategies to make infused fruits jellies popular. Prominent players in the infused fruits jellies have benefitted from fruit-flavored candy offerings.

However, the formation of crystals during preparation of jelly-based recipes may hinder their demand among consumers looking for DIY recipes. Key manufacturers are also leaning on premium juice concentrates to gain competitive edge over others.

Infused Fruits Jellies Market: Regional Landscape

North America was the leading regional market for infused fruits jellies in 2019. The regional market has been replete with lucrative opportunities for candy and chews manufacturers due to the growing popularity of these among baby boomers and millennials. In particular, tropically inspired candies have gathered huge steam.

Asia Pacific has been showing vast revenue potential. The opportunity generation is increasingly fueled by growing consumer affinity of fruit-flavored candy offerings. Focus of several players on enriching their product portfolio has cemented the revenue potential in the Asia Pacific infused fruits jellies market.

The Infused Fruits Jellies Market can be segmented as follows:

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Form

Chewies

Candies

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Product Type

High Methoxyl Pectin (HMP) Jellies

Low Methoxyl Pectin (LMP) Jellies

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Application

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Cakes



Bread



Others

Dairy & Frozen Dessert Products

Ice creams



Yogurt



Others

Salads

Others

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Departmental Stores



Online Retailers



Traditional Grocery Stores



Other Sales Channels

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Packaging

Cans

Jars

Bottles

Pouches

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Fruit Type

Raisins

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Mangoes

Papaya

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blueberry

Cranberries

Cherry

Sour Cherries



Sweet Cherries

Quince

Others

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

excluding India



China



ASEAN



South Korea



Rest of APEJ

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Japan

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

