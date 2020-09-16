Manufacturers in Tissue Paper Market Keen on Adopting Responsibly-sourced Content and Offering Value-Added Benefits - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are constantly focusing on the troika of convenience, comfort, and hygiene across the entire spectrum of tissue-based products to make them skin-friendly and bactericidal. Their efforts toward value-addition in toilet paper and facial wipes and tissues to meet the needs of healthcare and medical industries drive new avenues in the tissue paper market.

Globally, the tissue paper market stood at a robust valuation of ~US$ ~43.1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to garner CAGR of ~5% during 2019-2027.

Asia Pacific leads the global market and is expected to expand at remarkable growth rate during the assessment period.

TMR analysts concur that numerous players in a bid to stay ahead in the competitive arc are focusing on innovative product lines, notably biodegradable toilet paper and bio-based dissolvable toilet paper. Tree-free facial tissues and wipes made of recycled content and paper scraps is an increasing trend.

Key Findings of Tissue Paper Market Report

Of all the applications, bath and toilet paper segment holds a prominent market share

The facial tissues and kitchen towels segment to show promising growth rate during forecast period

Globally, demand for recycled pulp tissue paper surpasses that of the virgin pulp

In terms of end use, residential is a promising segment

Commercial tissue paper leads the above segment

North America held a prominent share in 2018

held a prominent share in 2018 Asia Pacific currently leads the global landscape

currently leads the global landscape Opportunities in China to expand at rapid pace

to expand at rapid pace The global production in China was pegged at ~4,200 thousand tonnes in 2018

Explore 260 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Tissue Paper Market (Ply: 1-Ply, 2-Ply, 3-Ply and Above; Tissue Grade: Up to 20 GSM, 21 GSM to 40 GSM, Above 40 GSM; Application: Facial Tissues, Napkins, Towels, Bath and Toilet Tissues, Wrapping Tissues, Hygiene Tissues (Medical Tissues & Wipes); Material Source: Virgin Pulp, Recycled Pulp; End Use: Residential, Commercial (Hotels, Offices, Malls and Multiplexes, Hospitals, Schools and Colleges, Airlines and Railways, Others)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tissue-paper-market.html

Tissue Paper Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The versatile applications of tissue-based products is a key factor driving the expansion of opportunities in tissue paper market.

Rise in uptake of tissue paper for hygiene purpose in medical and healthcare industry is boosting the market.

Earth-friendly brands are leaning on adopting sustainable production operations to produce tissue paper products, such as producing recycled pulp from waste paper, bamboo, and wheat straw.

Increasing spending on hygiene in urban populations has also been key to growing prospects in tissue paper market.

Strides in tourism sector is also opening new avenues for manufacturers of tissue-based products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imparted a thrust to the demand in several countries.

The market has also gained momentum on the back of growing demand for tissue paper in away-from-home applications, such as while travelling where single-use tissue paper are extensively preferred.

Tissue Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the tissue paper market are expanding their product lines to come out with innovative products and those with attractive packaging. For instance, the demand for facial tissues laced with almond oil and aloe vera extracts for skin care has risen.

Further, numerous players in the developed markets are keen on expanding their production lines. In the meanwhile, they are also focusing on the quality of tissue paper being produced by using state-of-the art machinery.

Responsible sourcing of the raw materials is one of the key winning imperative for many players in the global tissue paper market.

The Tissue Paper market is segmented based on:

Global Tissue Paper Market: Segmentation

Tissue Paper Market by Ply

1 – Ply

2 – Ply

3 – Ply and Above

Tissue Paper Market by Tissue Grade

Up to 20 GSM

21 GSM to 40 GSM

Above 40 GSM

Tissue Paper Market by Application

Facial Tissues

Napkins

Towels

Bath and Toilet Tissues

Wrapping Tissues

Hygiene Tissues

Medical Tissues & Wipes

Tissue Paper Market by Material Source

Virgin Pulp

Recycled Pulp

Tissue Paper Market by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels

Offices

Malls and Multiplex

Hospitals

Schools and Colleges

Airlines and Railways

Others

Tissue Paper Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

