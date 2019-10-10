Manufacturers to Learn How to Navigate Through a Fluctuating Economy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing is one of the most important drivers of economic growth; it's the stimulus for everything from trade, services and jobs. As the economy shapes – favorably or adversely – a manufacturer's success depends on how well they adapt to technological changes and prepare for the future. Companies that have already made the move to new technology integration, as well as those ready for industrial transitions, will have a chance to explore the latest manufacturing advancements and learn what's trending during SOUTHTEC 2019, Oct. 22-24, at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

During his keynote presentation on day two of SOUTHTEC, Alan Beaulieu, president and principal of ITR Economics, will discuss what manufacturers can and should do to increase profits through business cycle fluctuations. In his presentation titled, "Successfully Navigating in a Shifting Economy," Beaulieu will address some of the economic changes that will most affect the manufacturing industry. In the coming years, challenges such as increases in labor costs will have a noticeable impact on the value of manufacturer's goods, and Beaulieu will share what manufacturers can do to minimize the impact of cost while hiring and retaining a skilled workforce.

Sponsored by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, SOUTHTEC is the most influential manufacturing trade show in the Southeast. Manufacturing producers and leaders from Alabama, North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia will converge to hear from experts and experience the latest technologies and services making waves in the industry.

"Manufacturing in the Southeast region is growing exponentially, and we want to give manufacturers in the area access to the most relevant information and latest technologies that will help strategically spark new ideas for innovation," said Dirk von Gal, director of U.S. Events, SME. "This year's SOUTHTEC keynote speakers will light a fire under attendees and inspire them to make significant moves to grow their businesses."

According to a recent "Global Trade" magazine article, in the past 10 years, manufacturing grew 18% in South Carolina, the second largest jump in the Southeast. Manufacturers in the state account for nearly 17% of the state's total output, and 11.55% of South Carolina workers are employed in the manufacturing sector.

"U.S. and global economic trends are shifting, and manufacturers face growing uncertainty," said Beaulieu. "It's important that leaders observe and understand these shifts and set realistic expectations for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020."

To learn more about SOUTHTEC, view the full schedule and exhibit details, or register, visit southteconline.com.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

